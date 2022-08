K-pop artist Individual brand reputation: BTS' Jimin grabs top spot

The Individual brand reputation report for the month of August 2022 is out. And BTS member Jimin aka Park Jimin has topped the K-pop individual brand reputation yet again. The chart includes the list of K-pop artists who belong to different boybands. Their rank is determined in terms of brand value as idols and artists. And BTS' Jimin aka Park Jimin has been grabbing the top spot in Brand Reputation for 35 months in a row now. He has been grabbing a place in the TOP 10 of the Brand Reputation list for 43 months now. BTS ARMY and Jimin stans have been celebrating Jimin's achievement on Twitter. 'CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN,' BRAND KING JIMIN,' 'GLOBAL IT BOY JIMIN,' and more have been trending on Twitter Worldwide. BTS' Jimin beat fellow band members Jin, V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook alongside other K-pop artists such as G-Dragon, Eunwoo, Hwang Min Hyung and others. He is placed at top with an index of 6,009,493 points Check out the complete list below: