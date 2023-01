Park Jimin stuns in new pics from W Korea Photoshoot

After RM's Indigo, it is Jimin from BTS who is giving the first good news with his new song Vibe with GDragon member Taeyang. The song is coming soon. This is not all. W Korea Magazine has done an extensive photoshoot with Park Jimin. The theme is that of flowers. It seems he has given him an insight into his real personality. The pics are trending on Twitter since morning. Park Jimin's expressive eyes steal the show in every pic. In the past, JHope aka Jung Hoseok also did photoshoot with W Korea.