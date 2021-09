Mr. WWH Jin

BTS’ Jin is the top male idol in terms of visuals as per Forbes Korea. He beaten male idols like Astro’s Cha Eun-woo and EXO’s Suho to claim the first position. This comes after he was declared as the officially most handsome man in the world beating the likes of Ian Somerhalder and Giulio Berruti. Fans are impatient to see his K-Drama debut. In fact, his look in a simple black suit for the recent presidential event also made Korean public go gaga. He is ageing like fine wine.