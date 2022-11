BTS Jin rocks a hot ship captain look

BTS Jin is known as Worldwide Handsome. ARMY and solo fans were left amazed by his latest folio where we can see him as a ship captain and a Pirate. He is dressed like a classic ship captain with a cap, jacket and boots. It is a very fancy look. In the other pics, he can be seen as a Pirate. BTS Jin will be heading soon to the military for his mandatory enlistment. He will reportedly serve in the combat zone for the first five weeks of training. ARMY is worried as he will be in the freezing cold near the border of North Korea. But the exact details are not out so far. His birthday is also coming on December 4, 2022.