Yeh Chand Sa Roshan Chehra

BTS’ Jin is known as the visual king of the K-Pop industry. His legendary good looks have been recognized even in the West. His unabashed display of confidence as he calls himself Worldwide Handsome is adored by fans as it reflects his humour, self-confidence and self-love. The handsome singer who has given us wonderful songs like Epiphany, Moon, Abyss and Awake is super confidence about going without makeup. Who wouldn’t be with those gorgeous looks? Here are some pics of the singer without makeup that will make you question your skincare and beauty regime.