Jungkook - The Golden Maknae

Korean boy band BTS has managed to spread its wing all over the world. They have their ardent fans, fondly known as BTS ARMY, in every part of the world. The band consists of seven members - Jungkook, RM, V, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope and Suga. Among all, Jungkook is the youngest and hence he is called the Golden Maknae. In Korean, Maknae means the youngest member of the group. While he is the youngest, he is also quite popular for music, love life and more. Here's all about him.