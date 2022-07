BTS Jungkook named as the Most popular K-pop Idol

BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook is one of the most popular members of the most popular boy band, BTS in the world. He is just 24 and enjoys massive popularity across the globe. Jungkook is a vocalist, dancer, composer, lyricist and so much more. And he has been named as the Most Famous K-pop Idol in the US. Yep, you read that right. As per The Netizen Report Magazine, Jungkook is the most famous K-pop idol in the US. The popularity of BTS and k-pop music and artists has increased in the west. And Jungkook often gets tagged as the most loved or the hottest idol and has been included in the sexiest man alive list and whatnot. This is another feather in his cap, don't you think, ARMY?