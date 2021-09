Talented fandom

BTS has captured the imagination of the world and how. They have spoken twice at the UN, have a mammoth fan following and are global icons. Over time, artistes have also become fascinated with how BTS has impacted popular culture. We have paintings, murals, sculptures and graffiti made of the seven members. We chanced upon this Instagram handle @btsgraphica and saw some breathtakingly beautiful art works where the artist imagined them as Disney princesses. While not much is known about the identity of the person, there is no doubt that his/her skills are top-notch. The Photoshop skills are amazing. These visuals of BTS in fairy tales is made by @btsgraphica. It seems the person is also a part of an art project for RM’s birthday that was some days back. Tell us who is your favourite prince here…