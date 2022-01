Image credit: Weverse/ Twitter/ HYBE MERCH

Mikrokosmos Mood Lamp and ARMYST hoodie is special

BTS aka Bangtan Boys had been sharing their artist-made collection, merch they specially curated for ARMY. All of the BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Taehyung - have dropped their merch. And ARMY is going bonkers over the same. ARMY is also lamenting over the fact that the products are being sold out within seconds of availability. Recently, Jungkook dropped his products which includes Mikrokosmos Mood Lamp and ARMYST Zip-up hoodie. ANd Jungkook put his heart and soul into designing his products. His thoughts resonate with how much he cares and loves ARMY. So, let's check out why it is special...