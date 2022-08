BTS: Jungkook's vampire look is too sexy and scary to miss

BTS ARMY has been into Wolftan Bangtan of late imagining the members as Alphas. In the middle of all this, Jeon Jungkook dropped a pic which looks straight out of the cover of a vampire fantasy novel. BTS fans aka ARMY brought out all the Jungkook vampire fan art keeping with the mood. The official handle of Twilight movie also gave a shout-out to a fan made poster of Jungkook with Twilight: New Moon. While BTS ARMY adores their baby Golden Maknae to bits, these hot devilish pics are too creative to miss.