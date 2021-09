Hello hottie!

Jungkook fans are gushing over his simple but stylish look that he sported to The Met (New York’s Metropolitan museum). The Euphoria singer wore Louis Vuitton’s damier cigarette pants with a black shirt. The silk shirt seemed to be tailored for Jungkook’s chiseled body. He teamed it with boots. The Still With You hitmaker wore a mask that did nothing to conceal his handsomeness. Jungkook also spoke like the rest at the UNGA event. He said, “Sometimes it feels like the world is stuck in place. It feels like you’ve lost your way. There was a time when we felt the same way.” The hues chosen by BTS for the museum visit was white, black, blue and brown. While RM, SUGA and Jin kept it more on the formal side, Jungkook opted for this slightly casual look.