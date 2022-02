BTS x Valentine's Day is a situation when sends ARMYs in imagination mode

BTS and ARMY share a loving bond. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, ARMYs go into the imagination mood. Well, many of them are in that frame of mind 365 days a year but V-Day further amplifies the feelings. BTS members RM, SUGA, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope or V rarely discuss their private lives or what they feel about love or romance. However, BTS ARMY can imagine what kind of boyfriends they did be or perhaps what would turn them in partners. In fact, some members like SUGA, Jin and Jungkook have said some truly romantic things in front of BTS ARMY that made hearts mushy. BTS leader RM can tease fans, that too in the most sophisticated of manner. And what would we say about Jimin and V. Many fans feel that Kim Taehyung is the God Of Romance and Seduction in BTS while Jimin is the lover who has a heart full of warmth. Just ahead of Valentine’s Day 2022, let us see the romantic quotient of the Bangtan Boys…