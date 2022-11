BTS Jungkook X FIFA World Cup 2022: Jungkook's Dreamers is a hit

The song Dreamers is getting lots of love from football fans too. Jungkook along with Fahad Al Kubaisi put up a fab performance at the Al Bayat Stadium of Qatar. It seems FIFA directly contacted HYBE in the US. Also Read - BTS may have not won the Grammy Award 2021, but for ARMY they are already the winners — here's why