BTS Jungkook Day: Birthday Celebrations of the Golden Maknae across the world

BTS member Jungkook is turning 25 tomorrow. While Jimin reminded everyone of Jungkook's birthday, Kim Taehyung is flying down from the US in right time. BTS fans and solos of Jungkook are doing projects all over the globe for him. We chanced upon a few on Twitter and decided to share them here. BTS fans do donations on birthdays of the members, and it is no different for Jungkook. Plus, the whole of Seoul is lit up for Jungkook. Take a look at these pics...