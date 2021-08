Seoul

Jungkook fans have put out ads in front of the HYBE Building in Seoul. They will be there for a month. His China fan club is going to send out 200 drones in the Seoul’s sky to perform for him. It is the world’s biggest pyrodrone fire and light show. Messages will be written over the Han river. The sidewalk is front of HYBE Building is full of ads wishing the Golden Maknae. The Chinese fanbase has put 150 street banners, 34 meters super-sized wall poster facing the building entrance, 12 bus stop shelter ads, and wrap the buses traveling around the office with birthday ads for Jungkook.