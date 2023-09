Did you know what was Jungkook's first tattoo?

The BTS singer is madly in love with his ARMY. Did you know that A.R.M.Y was his first tattoo? He inked the tattoo on his knuckles, the singer gave a glimpse to all his fans about his tattoo. He is super proud of his BTS fandom and reciprocated the same love with his tattoo.