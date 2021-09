Kim Taehyung/V the Most Handsome Man of 2021?

Well, BTS’ Kim Taehyung/V has already been declared as the Most Handsome Man of 2021 by a website. He has beaten the likes of Robert Pattinson, Brad Pitt, Chris Evans, Noah Mills and Hrithik Roshan. With the #MostHandsomeMen2021 hashtag trending, we decided to take a look at his stunning close-ups from the Seoul tourism commercial. Kim Taehyung’s face has a magical glow in the pictures, and we need to elaborate on that gaze which is charismatic, seductive and powerful in equal measure. If you feel that we are exaggerating, then see the below pics and decide if he deserves the title or not?