Piece de resistance

From a designer coffee table made of walnut wood to a hardwood desk and shelves, he has used a lot of wood for the studio. The warm earthy vibe helps him creatively. There is a red blanket from the Japanese brand, Visvim and a divan to take a small nap. The highlight of his studio is the coffee table made of walnut wood. It is designed by the Japanese artist George Nakashima who is famous for his woodwork. The table has an eclectic design and costs more than USD 18,000. It is called as the Conoid coffee table. He has a table lamp made by the grand-daughter of the designer as well costing above USD 14,000.