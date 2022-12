Kim Seokjin aka BTS Jin enlists in the military

A couple of hours ago, BTS' eldest member enlisted in mandatory military service in South Korea. Kim Seokjin aka BTS Jin has been trending throughout the month. Firstly, for his birthday and secondly, the fact that the military enlistment date of Jin was leaked in the media. For days, the BTS ARMY dreaded the arrival of this day. It is here and Kim Seokjin, the beloved Seokjinnie is now gone to serve his country for a couple of months. It will be a while before the BTS ARMY will see Jin or the seven members (RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook alongside Jin) together. As Jin has enlisted in the military, here's looking at some of the key points regarding BTS' military service.