BTS member Kim Taehyung x Shah Rukh Khan: Both these men make us say Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

BTS fans especially Indian ones believe that Kim Taehyung aka V is the Korean version of Shah Rukh Khan. Yesterday, the TaeRukh agenda thrived after his pic with the Vogue Korea team surfaced. Dressed in a light brow shirt with white pants, Taehyung reminded fans of Shah Rukh Khan's almost identical pic. Well, they have a lot in common from insane global fan following to oodles of charisma, and of course being absolute 'kings of romance'. They are also two Asian stars to feature on Burj Khalifa on their birthdays. Take a look at the TaeRukh pics that will make you believe that Tae is the best guy to play younger SRK on screen.