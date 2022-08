Image credit: Instagram

Kim Taehyung aka V is The Hottest Man Alive

BTS members have touched the hearts of people not just in Korea but across the globe. They make for the leading band in current times. Individually too, all the members are very popular. Fans swoon over their handsomeness. So much that Kim Taehyung aka V of BTS has been voted as The Hottest Man Alive. In a poll carried out by The Netizens Report, V has stood number 1 beating others like Ryan Gosling, Jason Mamoa and more. He is said to have received around 63 percent of votes.