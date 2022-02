BTS V has captured the imagination of one and all

BTS is the most loved boyband of recent times. Kim Taehyung aka V is one member from BTS whose popularity is spread far and wide. He is also a muse of many artists, sculptors, mural makers and creative people who admire BTS. Well, the Prequel cartoon filter/editor has become quite popular in Korea. It is available on Playstore. His anime versions have made fans swoon as well. People have wondered how can a technologically generated version of him look so good. Well, the vocalist is inherently good-looking. He is hailed as the visual king of BTS along with Jin. He was the last member to be introduced to the public. Take a look at some of the pics that are making waves on Twitter.