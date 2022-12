BTS: Desi ARMY from Kolkata celebrates Kim Taehyung's birthday with pomp

The BTS ARMY fanbase in India is growing slowly but surely. The city of Kolkata got its first cup sleeve event on Kim Taehyung's birthday i.e. December 30. A birthday ad was put up on Vardaan Mall on Park Street. Fans gathered below it for cake-cutting event. Later, the event moved to the Yum Yum Food Truck where Korean dishes were served. Like an ARMY cafe, goodies were given to the Desi fans and photocards too. BTS members seem to be aware that India has a growing fan base, and let us hope that they come to India soon as a group.