BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V's lavish $4.55 million apartment is as artistic as Vante with the interiors spelling class and luxury

Ever since BTS, aka the Bangtan Boys, made their Instagram debut, they have been super active with their posts. They have been unintentionally giving a glimpse into their bachelor pads. They have been sharing pictures on Weverse or Twitter too, and it has always been a treat for the ARMYs. Today, we will be having a dekko inside the house of BTS V aka Kim Taehyung. If reports are anything to go by, Taetae owns a luxurious apartment in Gangnam. It is worth $4.55 million. He reportedly paid everything in cash. The luxurious suite is located in Hannam Hill, alongside the Han River and Namsan mountains. So, let’s check out V’s glorious apartment. Check out the plush interiors of V's house. The cobalt blue wall work spells luxury in abundance.