BTS' V and his luxurious home!

K-pop boy band BTS' member Kim Taehyung aka V is currently in the news as he has tested positive for Coronavirus. ARMY across the globe is praying for his speedy recovery. While he stays quarantined, we must say that V has all the luxuries and amenities to his service. His house boasts of coolest vibe, modern amenities drenched in minimalistic theme. Scroll on to get a glimpse inside V's beautiful home. He is a lover of art and one can see the big Vante art in the background.