Visual explosion

Song Joong-Ki has been confirmed to host the Busan Film Festival 2021 along with Park So Dam. His skills as an MC is loved by many across the globe. This year, he has floored audiences with his class act in the comic crime drama, Vincenzo that came out on Netflix. He is hailed as one of the handsomest men in Korea. After Kim Taehyung’s Louis Vuitton show and cameo in Gyopo Hairstyle fans started making edits of the two together. A fan page @taehyung.venue has made these edits of the two hotties and boy, the pics will leave you breathless. Take a look…