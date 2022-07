Image credit: W Korea

BTS aka Bangtan Boys party together

A couple of days ago, before J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok's Jack in the Box's pre-release/ listening party which was attended by various popular celebrities from South Korea. Mostly, musicians and pop stars made their way and even 5 of the Bangtan Boys - RM, Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, Jimin and Jin - joined Hobi for the epic gala night. Jack in the Box's listening / pre-release party was such a big hit that even ARMYs were surprised to see the pictures and videos from the night. It never happened before but it was a welcoming change, the sheer hype that J-Hope deserved with Jack in the Box was a delight for the fans. Now, UNSEEN INSIDE snaps from J-Hope's Jack in the Box party are out. J-Hope with RM, Jin, Kim Taehyung, Jungkook and Jimin is just what the ARMY needs. Though we know Suga is being sorely missed here. The way Jungkook and Jimin are hyping Hobi, uff, melts our hearts.