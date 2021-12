Seoul lights up for Kim Taehyung's b'day celebrations

BTS ARMY is gearing up to celebrate the last birthday of 2021, which is of Kim Taehyung. His birthday falls on December 30, 2021. This time, the excitement is higher for a huge reason. The birthday boy is on a rest period, and has asked fans about his birthday events in the city. There is a huge chance that he might go and check them out. Fans are hoping that he sees them, as a lot of planning goes in such initiatives. The China and Korea fan sites of V have lit up the neighbourhood of HYBE Building. There is no chance of him going to office without seeing the love. Fans are super emotional as Kim Taehyung revealed how his dear pet Yeontan is struggling with health issues in his latest interview. As we know, he is a doting parent. He also said that his aim is to create something timeless and be an honourable man.