Kim Taehyung’s birthday fever grips the world

BTS’ Kim Taehyung aka V turns 26 today. As per Korean age, he’ll be 27. The young man is still Baby Bear for millions of fans all over the globe. The last BTS birthday of a year is celebrated with great pomp. While all members are equally loved, there is no denying that Kim Taehyung’s combination of innocence, mystique and charisma sets him apart from the rest in K-Pop. An art lover, photography enthusiast and philanthropist, Kim Taehyung has proved that he is a force of nature. Born in Daegu in 1995, he overcame all the odds to achieve his dreams. His latest OST Christmas Tree is ruling charts all over the globe. Let us wish Kim Taehyung a very happy birthday. We pray that the smile never leaves V’s handsome face and God fulfils all his wishes!