BTS member Kim Taehyung x Vogue photoshoot will give you the feels!

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung's first solo project has been a shoot for Vogue Korea. Given his status as a fashion icon, the whole spread has been sponsored by Ralph Lauren Purple Label and Cartier. Fans of BTS and V can enjoy over 30 pics of the global superstar shot in the William Cullen Byrant Homestead which is on the outskirts of New York. The singer talks about fashion, music, fans and how he wants to create music which is unexpected from him. He also revealed that all the members got together at SUGA's home and sang their own compositions.