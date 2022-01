BTS and ARMY wants more concerts in 2022

This is the biggest 2022 dream of BTS and ARMY, which is being sabotaged by the pandemic. The septet wants to travel all over the world and meet fans. There are so many nations, including India, which is awaiting its first BTS concert. The septet has announced a concert in Seoul in March 2022 but let us see how things work out given the Omicron spread. All the members have spoken about how stage feels like home, and they desperately missed the live interaction in the global lockdown. Take a look at BTS ARMY’s wish-list for 2022.