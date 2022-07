Image credit: Instagram/ The Peninsula Paris

The Deluxe Suite of BTS V's Parisian stay

Check out the luxurious suite, which is one of the many suites that The Peninsula has to offer. This one is called The Deluxe Suite. If this is the luxury of the Deluxe suite, imagine that of the Grand Deluxe, Premier, Grand Premier, The Katara, and more rooms they have to offer. We bet BTS V aka Kim Taehyung would have loved his stay in one of the choicest rooms.