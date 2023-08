BTS Jungkook and Disha Patani dominate trends

BTS vocalist Jungkook and Disha Patani have caused a heatwave on social media. The brand ambassadors of Calvin Klein have dropped sexy pics in successive days. Today, BTS ARMY is going crazy over the new video of Jungkook and Calvin Klein. He has given fans a sneak peek of his toned chest as he sports Calvin Klein denims, jacket and underwear. On the other hand, Disha Patani is in Calvin Klein lingerie. Hands down, they are the hottest from Asia. Fans are trending their pics on Twitter with insane reactions. She is also a huge fan of Jungkook and Taehyung.