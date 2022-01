BTS Jin treats ARMY to pics from a strawberry farm

Fans of BTS member Kim Seokjin aka Jin were missing him on Instagram. They wrote about it on Twitter. Well, their man came home. Kim Seokjin has posted 7 pics from his trip to his uncle’s strawberry farm. It is a place that has been visited by the members before. Jin has said that he would love a home in the countryside when he gets older. He loves nature and that kind of relaxed life. He comes from a pretty affluent home. It seems he has worked in the farm before. Jin is fond of fishing too. We know that he enjoys being close to nature. The septet, BTS, is making full use of his break relaxing and rejuvenating. Take a look at the pics.