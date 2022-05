BTS' V and his luxurious home!

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung is currently the most discussed one. Rumours of him having a romantic connection with Blackpink’s Jennie are keeping him in the headlines. While the stars are yet to comment anything about the same, he have something interesting about V. We have dug out inside pictures of his house that screams class. His house boasts of coolest vibe, and modern amenities drenched in minimalistic theme. Scroll on to get a glimpse inside V's beautiful home. He is a lover of art and one can see the big Vante art in the background.