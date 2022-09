BTS member V and Blackpink singer Jennie go on another date

BTS is by far among the most popular bands of all time, with BTS members Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM enjoying fame, fans and impact that transcends all ethnic, cultural and geographical demographics. So, it comes as no surprise that ARMY aka BTS fans can't get enough of the K-Pop band and make it a point to keep up to date with every little development. Here's an update now about the BTS’s V and Blackpink’s Jennie rumoured dating life.