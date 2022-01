Image credit: Instagram/ @btscloset1

BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon in Patek Philippe

Bangtan Boys are brand ambassadors of various international and global brands. The boys are not just ruling the music arena, but also the fashion world. ARMY cannot get enough of their success. There have been times when BTS has donned luxurious outfits and sent ARMY into a tizzy. However, we are here with just seven watches worn by the BTS members that spell luxury in BOLD. The one watch can fund your various dreams! During his birthday VLive in September 2021, RM wore a Patek Philippe that cost is said to be approximately 87,600 USD. It can buy you a plush apartment worth more than a crore.