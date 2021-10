Image credit: Facebook/ BTS V Kim Taehyung

BTS' V and Jimin, BFFs for life

Today, let's have a dekko at BTS members Jimin aka Park Jimin and V aka Kim Taehyung's selfies over the years. The two are best friends for real and also closest by birth. Knows as 95 liners, the two often pull each others' legs, fight with each other, support each other and also cheer each other up with either is down. Today, we are here with the healing selfies of VMin, who broke the many stereotypes including that of perfect selfies. Jimin and V, shipped by their fans as VMin are nothing but their real selves and adorable goofy selves in these pictures. Let's check them out now. Here's one of the oldest selfies. Looks like just after their debut days, no?