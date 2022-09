BTS of how the most crucial scenes are shot in TOP TV Shows: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Recently, in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw a very hard hitting scene between Ayesha Singh aka Sai and Aria Sakaria aka Savi. It required Sai to scold and yell at Savi after the SaiRat confrontation scene. BTS of it was, Savi and Sai, that is, Ayesha and Aria were crying and hugging each other. Aria who calls Ayesha Mai couldn't see her crying and showered her with kisses and hugs.