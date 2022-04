Permission To Dance On Stage Las Vegas: Kim Namjoon spoke on Butter missing out at the Grammys 2022

He said that he was aware of how ARMYs were hurt with the Grammys snub but he said that there is no need to give a shit about it. BTS leader RM said that there will be haters but it is immature to fight with everyone on Twitter. He said the purpose of coming to Las Vegas was to do the concerts, and not the Grammys. He said that time spent with fans is the most beautiful as this is what was their original dream. He said, “Let the haters hate, let the lovers love.” He said going into the future the band would be more involved in their music, lyrics, arrangements and so on. He said it was perhaps a reason why people looked down on them. He said they did do it as time passes. RM told fans that BTS will work harder.