Born To Slay

BTS won over the hearts of ARMY and music lovers with the Permission To Dance online concert held at the Seoul Olympic Stadium on Sunday. Though they were performing in front of an empty stadium, the boys did not spare any efforts whether it was their singing, choreography or interactions with fans. Everyone who saw the concert and glimpses of it on social media were of the unanimous verdict that the stylists deserve a raise and a huge round of applause. Dazzling blacks, soft pastels and whites highlighted the look of the septet. Fashion icon and Gucci boy Kim Taehyung who met with a small accident did not dance but made for it with his looks. From ruffled fishtail pants to a hand-harness, body chains and an intricate (never-ending) tattoo, he set the tone for a visual explosion. Here are some looks of the septet that will live rent-free in our minds…