BTS' collab with Indian actresses

Korean boy band BTS is ruling the world and how! Everyone wants to collaborate with the septet as they are currently at the top of their game. From Snoop Dogg to Pink Sweat$, many have expressed their desire to join hands with BTS for a song. Well, BTS enjoys a crazy fan following in India too. Not just commoners, even celebrities are in love with the Bangtan Boys. Time and again the stars have shared their admiration for BTS. On that note, we conducted a poll asking fans (read ARMY) who among - Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi and Rashmika Mandanna is best suited to team up with BTS. Here's the result!