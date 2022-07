BTS

The Bangtan Boys have been in the news in India for sad reasons. A month back, a girl in Kerala allegedly committed suicide because she was lonely, faring poorly in studies and obsessed with K-Pop. It seems her addiction with K-Pop bands especially BTS would not let her study. In another shocking incident, a few teens are seeking psychiatric treatment in Ahmedabad for their obsession for BTS. It seems they started living in isolation and demanded more money to live an extravagant lifestyle like the Bangtan Boys. It seems one of them spent a lot of money to learn their choreography from a dance teacher. Others spent ten hours a day checking out their content in their phones or laptop.