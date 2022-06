RM

Once again K-pop boy band BTS has hit the headlines as their latest album Proof has been released. While the BTS ARMY is going gaga over the same, leader of the band RM has grabbed everyone's attention. He took to Instagram to give a glimpse of his first-ever tattoo. RM has got 7 inked on his ankle. Reportedly, it signifies the friendship of the group members. On that note, here's looking at other band members who have tattoos and those who do not have any.