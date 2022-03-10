BTS PTD in Seoul: From Jimin's hot black avatar, V's cowboy look to Jungkook's bucket hat – Moments from Day 1 Sound Check ARMY should not MISS
BTS PTD on Stage in Seoul is taking place as you read this. Taehyung's cowboy look, Jimin's all-black look, Jungkook's bucket hat and annoyance at clappers, RM's new hair colour, Jin's cuteness, Suga's vibe and J-Hope's style enthralled K-ARMYs with performance glimpses from Sound Check of Day 1. Check it here...