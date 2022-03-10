Image credit: Twitter/ @yourdaily_bts

BTS PTD On Stage in Seoul: RM goes blonde and ARMY goes wild

RM sent BTS ARMY into a tizzy with his blonde look. Namjoon stans were going berserk over his blonde avatar. ARMY thought JK would be hiding his hair under the bucket hat but guess who surprised them, BTS leader did! Joonie had turned a kid in front of the ARMYs and why not, he was performing for them, in front of them after so long. That's all from the Soundcheck Day 1 of the PTD concert in Seoul.