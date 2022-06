BTS leader RM on his future with the band

BTS leader RM said that his role in BTS formed the biggest part of his personality. He said he held onto it with intensity. But in his 30s and 40s, he would make an attempt to live both as a member of BTS and as Kim Namjoon. RM aka Kim Namjoon said that seeing art in his home/ work space inspire him to create works that would leave behind a legacy i.e. be timeless in nature. He also said art inspired him to be a better adult.