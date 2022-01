BTS frontman RM aka Kim Namjoon offers healing words to ARMY

Weverse is the fave haunt of BTS boys. Today, RM aka Kim Namjoon came on social media and won over the hearts of BTS fans. He addressed fan queries on expectations thrown at the youth, and how does one overcome the negativity when hate is thrown at you. His deep answers have impressed. A BTS fan tweeted, “My mom is going crazy about how wise Namjoon is after I read some of his comments to her, she’s saying he must be a reincarnated spiritual leader,” while another person tweeted, “Joon casually saying some of the wisest things like “life isn’t about speed but direction” on Weverse BAFFLES me like. He really is just a figment of my imagination. He’s the kind of guy you only hear about in books but he’s just. Right there existing.” BTS leader RM also said that being born and living on this planet was a ‘suffering’ in itself but one must convert that into happiness by seeking music, art, whatever. Well, BTS fans have their own personal therapist in RM and boy, all we can say is Whatte Man!