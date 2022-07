BTS: RM and Jimin aka Minimoni pic

Fans were elated to see pics of RM and Jimin from the streets of Seoul. It looked like they are shooting for something. BTS has tied up with Disney Plus Hotstar. They will be doing a docu series . Fans feel this might be for the new Run BTS episodes. As per a handle, they were at Nonhyeondong where their old dorm was located. The old Big Hit office was there too. They also visited some old places.