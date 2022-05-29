BTS member SUGA steals the limelight as BTS leaves for US White House Visit

BTS members left Seoul today for the White House visit with Joe Biden, the US President. While Jungkook left a day earlier, the rest were seen today at the Incheon Airport. BTS member Min Yoongi aka SUGA has again taken over Twitter trends as he served amazing visuals with his long hair. He has been growing his mane for a while and his bedhead look at the airport today is stuff dreams BTS edits are made of. Fans also saw a Dzi necklace on him. It is a supposedly a Tibetan charm necklace, and K-ARMYs said the one worn by him is a gift from his mother. He wore distressed denims with a white tee and shirt. SUGA looked dreamy and fans feel he is the hottest BTS member right now…