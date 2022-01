Image credit: Instagram/ AgustD/ HYBE

BTS Suga's Instagram post goes viral

Bangtan Soneyodan's Suga aka Min Yoongi is one of the most popular artists in the world. He is the second eldest member of BTS, the iconic pop group in the world right now. Suga along with the rest of the Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook - made his Instagram debut in December 2021. Though the rapper record producer hasn't been as active as the other BTS members, recently, he posted some pictures on the gram that went viral. BTS ARMY has been missing the boys and hence Suga's post was a much-needed relief for them. However, Suga's goofiness sent ARMY on a meme fest. The talented and creative ARMY got working and edited Yoongi's pictures most hilariously. They included the rest of the members in the picture as they want to see them all together again. Let's check out Suga's memes below: